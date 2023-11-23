Santee community shocked by attempted kidnapping

The Santee Town Center is full of businesses and people, but San Diego County sheriff's deputies said that did not stop one woman from trying to kidnap a baby.

"There's a Walmart. There's a Costco. There is a gym over here. A recruiting station. A subway. So people are coming in and out of here all the time," said Calvin

Elizabeth and Calvin were two of the thousands at the Santee Town Center Monday.

They said they think they saw the woman who tried to kidnap the baby, based on the description deputies put out

"Right by board and brew, this lady came out in the street and kinda walked into our car in the middle of traffic. We stopped. Luckily, we didn't hit he," said Elizabeth Thorpe.

Around 6 p.m. Monday night deputies said Isela Ortega tried to kidnap a one-year-old from a shopping cart.

Thankfully the toddler was strapped into the cart and not going anywhere.

Deputies say Ortega then took off but was arrested the next night in Chula Vista

Jail records show she's behind bars facing a charge of attempted kidnapping.

"I could not imagine that and going through that," said Angelia.

The incident makes Angelia, a shopper, feel very nervous.

She was loading her kids into the car after a last-minute trip to the shopping center ahead of Thanksgiving.

She said she is always looking over her shoulder

"Good tip! Close the car if they are in the car lock it run you cart over and that is it."

Ortega will be in court after Thanksgiving.