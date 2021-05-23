Woman, 69, seriously injured after being struck by car

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A 69-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Saturday night, according to San Diego Police.

Police say the woman was crossing the street on the 5000 block of El Cajon Boulevard in an unmarked crosswalk when she was hit by the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

The woman sustained a skull fracture and other injuries considered life-threatening. The driver of the car was uninjured, police say.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

