With a break in rain, City tackles areas plagued with potholes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego's Transportation Department is taking advantage of the nice weather and tackling areas with the most potholes.

On Thursday, crews started a complete resurface project on Saturn Blvd., next to Home Depot.

Philip Lowrey, the assistant deputy director for the Transportation Department, said Saturn Blvd. has had at least one pothole repaired every week for the last 100 weeks.

He said it will take two days to pave and one week to complete the Saturn Blvd. resurfacing project. It's just one of the many projects the city is working to complete.

According to the city's 'Get It Done Map',there are more than 30 locations that are currently undergoing pothole repairs.

There's been progress with where the city is today compared to this time last year.

Lowrey said that the city currently has a backlog of over 500 pothole projects to get to. Last year, that number was higher than 2,000.

Lowrey said since the Jan. 22 floods, they've seen four times the amount of potholes usually reported on a daily basis.

As a result, they've deployed extra teams. In addition to the nine patch trucks doing repairs on a daily basis, there are an additional 36 two-person teams doing cold patchwork.

This is why the Transportation Department continues to encourage residents to report potholes.

"I try to reassure them that we're listening," Lowrey said. "If you have a pothole in your neighborhood. Put it in 'Get It Done.' We respond to every report for potholes. The people in this city are aware of the issue, and we're working hard to address the issue."

To report a pothole, follow this link.