William Shatner to be inducted into San Diego Air & Space Museum hall of fame

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — William Shatner is set to be inducted into the San Diego Air and Space Museum’s International Hall of Fame.

On October 13, 2021, Shatner became the oldest person to go into space at the age of 90 aboard the Blue Origin NS-18.

“We’re exceptionally pleased to honor this exemplary Class of 2023 because these men and women represent a vast range of the ongoing advances in aviation and space exploration,” said Jim Kidrick, President & CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum.

“Achievements in aviation and space, as embodied by the honorees in the prestigious International Air & Space Hall of Fame, directly represents the human pioneering spirit and pursuit of mankind’s final frontiers. This is a can’t miss event and something every guest will remember for the rest of their lives! Guests come from all over the globe just to be in the room with the Honorees and join in this momentous celebration.”

