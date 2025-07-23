Wife carries on legacy of late husband & former UCSD soccer star with scholarship

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — He was a legend on the pitch, and now has a legacy to match his inspiring play. A former UCSD soccer star, who was taken from the world too soon, is helping others fulfill their own college dreams through a foundation his wife set up in his honor.

In the stands at Triton Soccer Stadium, Row B, Seat 4, you'll find a dedication to Dustin Tannenhaus.

“There's just something about him having a plaque here, alongside some of his teammates, where, you know, it's just, there's no place quite like it," said Dustin's wife, Sofia Tannenhaus.

Dustin was a defender for the USCD soccer team from 2004-2006, serving as team captain in his final season.

Sofia Tannenhaus

“Dustin was the type of person that made friends with anyone," Sofia said. "He was very charismatic. The only people that didn't appreciate him were his opponents on the soccer field.”

Dustin and his wife took an extended vacation to Europe in 2019. Four weeks into the trip, on July 20th, tragedy struck.

Dustin went out for a run and never came back. He died from a heart attack.

Last Sunday marked six years since his passing.

"There's the shock factor of, like, there's no way that this happened, especially to someone like him," said Sofia, recounting her emotions from that time in her life.

Adding to the shock was the surprise that graced Sofia upon her return home — she was three weeks pregnant.

Sofia calls Elena, their now five-year-old daughter, Dustin's final gift.

Sofia Tannenhaus

“It is super important to me that she — even though she didn't get to meet him — that she knows how incredible he was," said Sofia. “One of those ways is by having his generosity continue through the work that I can do in his name.”

Sofia created the Just4Dust Foundation, which includes the Dustin Tannenhaus Legacy Scholarship for local high school seniors who play soccer and come from low-income families.

Each scholarship ranges from $250 to $1,000. Sofia told ABC 10News they've given out a total of $8,000 to nearly 20 recipients so far.

Larissa Garcia, who just graduated from Chula Vista High School and is getting ready for her freshman year at UCSB, was one of five to earn the scholarship this year.

“We don't really always get those opportunities, so with them helping students like me out, it's, like, something that I can really appreciate and be grateful for," Garcia said.

Sofia said Dustin changed her life forever. Now others, like Garcia, can say the same.

“I just want him to know that I will do whatever I can to help keep his memory alive," Sofia said. "So, this is just one of those ways.”

Sofia said she's also on the path to establish an endowment at UCSD so that Dustin's legacy continues in perpetuity.

Dustin would've celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday, July 25th. Sofia said she wanted to do something big for him, so she created the inaugural Just4Dust 5k.

Anyone in the country can participate, but the local run will take place at Liberty Station.

If you're interested in participating, you can sign up by clicking this link.

