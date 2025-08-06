What's with the haze? California's fire activity and it's impact on San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you've seen some hazy skies, or smelled any smoke recently, you're not alone. Those conditions have been noticed all over the county, and it's likely due to California's largest wildfire of the year burning 200 miles away.

The Gifford Fire has been growing and growing since it first ignited last Friday. It's burned 82,567 acres so far as of late Tuesday in the Los Padres National Forest, prompting evacuation orders in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

All the smoke from the fire has led to several Air Quality Alerts, and while that hasn't been the case yet in San Diego County, the impacts can still be felt here at home.

"You can smell it in the early morning hours," said Captain Mike Cornette with CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire at the Ramona Fire Station. "It's kind of stronger as the day progresses and the atmosphere changes. It goes up and down, but it is present in our county."

Cornette said it's hard to tell how long those conditions could stick around.

More than 2,000 personnel have been called in to help fight the flames, and that includes local resources.

San Diego Fire Department told ABC 10News they sent a firefighter and a captain to the scene to assist.

Cornette said his team sent at least two dozers there as well. That's not the only blaze with their crews on hand.

"We do have now two or three major wildfires in Southern California that we are assisting at," Cornette said.

The Gold Fire is measured at 991 acres as of late Tuesday in San Bernardino County, while the Rosa Fire has climbed to 1,658 acres in Riverside County.

You can stay up to date with the latest fire activity across the state on the Cal Fire website.

Cornette said any assistance sent to these other incidents won't take away from the local resources.

“We’re making sure that we have all of our 42 fire stations county-wide covered," he said. "We’ve brought on extra personnel, extra equipment, and we’re preparing for that next heat wave because there is that fire danger with the heat and the dry conditions.”

The conditions in San Diego County have been historically dry. In fact, the driest, ever, to start the water year according to the latest numbers.

Fire activity is also up.

There have already been more wildfires and acres burned this year compared to the five-year average, and that's with five months to go in 2025.

Also, the numbers below were published July 25, before the Gifford, Rosa and Gold Fires began.

CAL FIRE

“The chance for a devastating wildfire is high right now," Cornette said.

Same goes for the chance for heat exhaustion.

Cornette said his crews rescued four hikers in Cedar Creek Tuesday for that very reason, and that's ahead of the Heat Advisory that takes effect Wednesday.

A reminder for those who still want to get out and be active — hike early, wear loose-fitting clothing, stay in contact with friends and family and, of course, stay hydrated!

