What to know: San Diego's Big Bay Boom July 4 fireworks show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The famed Big Bay Boom, San Diego’s Fourth of July fireworks spectacular, will be on full display this Independence Day, and we have everything you’ll need to know ahead of the festivities.

A total of four barges will be present along the bay for the July 4th celebration. The barges will include:



Shelter Island

Harbor Island

North Embarcadero

South Embarcadero

City of San Diego

The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and there are free parking options available to those driving to the event. Expanded MTS Trolley service will also be available until 11:59 p.m. for those interested.

"MTS will be operating a Sunday schedule. However, to accommodate the many thousands of people heading to the Big Bay Boom fireworks, the Trolley will be adding additional service on all three lines," City of San Diego officials said.

"Remember, it's a major holiday so the FRIENDS RIDE FREE promotion is in effect (ALL DAY). A friend may ride free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes on July 4, 2024 for the entire day. Youth also ride free with a Youth PRONTO card/account."

City of San Diego

According to an economic impact report, the 2022 Big Bay Boom had a more than $74 million dollar economic impact.

City of San Diego

You can find more information on the official Big Bay Boom website.