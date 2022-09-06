Whale carcass buried after washing ashore at Coronado Beach

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A whale carcass has been covered by city workers after it washed ashore at Coronado Beach Monday evening.

According to the City of Coronado, scientists from National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Marine Fisheries were expected to arrive Tuesday to take tissue samples from the dead whale.

Lifeguards say they saw the carcass floating a half-mile away in the water and monitored it before it washed ashore around 6:30 p.m. in the southern area of the beach.

Even though city workers did not remove the carcass, they did bury it with sand, which is a common practice used with dead animals that wash ashore.