Wet and windy weather closes Ocean Beach Pier, shuts down power for some

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - Plenty of rain and wind rolled through San Diego.

It left plenty of people soaked throughout the county.

"Yeah, I'd say. My roommate pulled me out. He's like dude we're going to go to OB and check it outl and it started coming down right before that,” Garrett Brown, who visited Ocean Beach, said.

The storm brought high waves and force lifeguards to shut down the Ocean Beach Fishing Pier at 4:30 p.m. Monday due to high surf and the potential for damage.

"I thought they were going to close it sooner,” Zane Trubick, a surfer at Ocean Beach, said.

Those waves are pretty enticing for surfers like Trubick and other who said the surf was wild on Monday.

"It been a while since it's broken just so far out. It's nice that there's something coming in. I think tomorrow there will be some more,” Trubick said. “But, with the rain, I don't think it’s a good idea to go out."

While the rain brought from tense fun for some.

It brought some nuisance for others.

"A huge gust came through like a squall, lots of rain. And then when I got to home, all of the power was out,” Linda Wildey, an Ocean Beach resident, said.

At it’s highest point, San Diego Gas & Electric reported more than 3,000 customers were left without power in Ocean Beach, Point Loma, and other nearby areas.

"We had to go through the house and find the batteries to replace the burnt out ones,” Chris Dunphy, who was visiting Ocean Beach, said. "Still able to have some food, finger food for dinner. Have a glass of champagne and enjoy the moment."

A storm in usually sunny San Diego, for some it's a nice change of pace.

"I have a lot of friends from the east coast. And they always talk about the weather and the leaves changing and all of that,” Marteen Lopez, who was in Encinitas, said,

“And I'm like I feel kind of bad like we're in San Diego. I'm glad we're having a weather change so that's kind of exciting."

SDG&E said that the outage in the Ocean Beach and Point Loma areas was caused by weather related impacts to their equipment.