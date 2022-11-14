Wee Companions opens new adoption center in University City

Wee Companions, an animal rescue focused on helping small critters, has opened a new location inside the University City Market Place.

The rescue held an open house Sunday at the new location, 3310 Governor Drive. The community had the chance to check out the new adoption center, chat with staff and volunteers and bring a small animal to its forever home during the event.

The organization says many pets that were adopted during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic are being returned to shelters. The high volume of intakes is impacting shelters across the country.

"Wee Companions decided to expand because the existing location and network of foster families could no longer support the growing number of animal intakes," the rescue says.

Fenella Speece, the president of Wee Companions, says they saw nearly 500 animals returned to them in the last two and a half years.

Wee Companions specializes in the rescue and safe re-homing of small exotic pets including guinea pigs, rats, hamsters, mice, rabbits and chinchillas. The non-profit charity has operated since 1998.

To see a list of adoptable animals, head to the Wee Companions website.

