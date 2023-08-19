WATCH: San Diego city leaders provide update on Hilary storm preparations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and several local leaders held a press conference Saturday afternoon to update the public on the city's efforts to prepare for Hurricane Hilary.

During the press conference, one of the city leaders pointed out the eye of the storm is projected to pass through the San Diego area between 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday. During that time, residents can expect 50 mph sustained winds downtown, and up to 70 mph gusts in the mountain region. Along the coast, high surf and surge is anticipated.

Because of those conditions, the Deputy Commander for San Diego's Coast Guard Sector emphasized that people should stay off the water on Sunday, so their resources can be allocated properly for the task at hand once emergencies come up.

Gloria asked the public to shelter in place Sunday and to avoid the roads.

The latest advisory issued before the Saturday press conference indicated that Hilary weakened to a Category 2 hurricane, and meteorologists predicted it will weaken further before reaching San Diego.

Gloria mentioned he met with National Weather Service meteorologists before the briefing. Additionally, he said he met with Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the city to see the emergency preparations firsthand.

Watch the video at the top of this page for the full details from the press conference.

Just left the San Diego Emergency Operations Center -- meeting with @MayorToddGloria as California prepares for #HurricaneHilary. Southern California: Make sure to stay safe and listen to local official warnings. pic.twitter.com/gOdDqvTZG4 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 19, 2023

