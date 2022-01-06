Warrant issued for man accused of entering elephant enclosure with 2-year-old daughter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A warrant has been issued for the father who allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

A San Diego judge issued a $150,000 warrant for Jose Manuel Navarrete after he reportedly failed to appear for a readiness conference Wednesday.

Navarrete, 25, is accused of entering the enclosure in March of 2021. According to police, Navarrete illegally trespassed into the habitat despite multiple barriers. Police said he climbed through two barriers to gain access to the enclosure.

Once inside the exhibit, an elephant noticed the man and his daughter and began moving toward them. Navarrete reportedly dropped his daughter, but picked her up and escaped the area as the elephant trotted toward the pair, police said.

Navarrete was booked into jail for suspicion of child cruelty, according to records.

