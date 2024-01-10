Walmart closing two stores in San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Walmart announced Wednesday it is closing two of its stores in the San Diego area.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, the retail giant decided not to renew its leases for the following locations: 2121 Imperial Ave. in San Diego and 605 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon.

Both stores will be shuttering their doors on Feb. 9.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our San Diego and El Cajon stores," Walmart communications director Brian Little said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to serve them at any of our many locations across the area, on walmart.com and through delivery to their home or business.”

Walmart says that although its overall business is strong, the Imperial Ave. and Fletcher Parkway stores did not meet their financial expectations. The retailer came to that conclusion after a "thorough review process."

Additionally, Walmart could not reach mutual lease renewals with the property managers.

The San Diego location employed 125 people, while the El Cajon store had 232 employees. Walmart says it will support those workers, and they'll all have a chance to transfer to a nearby store.

Overall, Walmart employs thousands of associates in the county across five locations in San Diego and two in El Cajon.

In total, Walmart has more than a dozen stores and clubs in the San Diego area.

There are nearly 5,000 Walmart stores across the country.