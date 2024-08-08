Virtual public comments to remain in San Diego City Council meetings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After floating the possibility of removing virtual public comments from San Diego City Council meetings last month, Council President Sean Elo-Rivera reversed course Thursday and will no longer seek to restrict that forum.

According to a statement sent to 10News, Elo-Rivera originally proposed the idea because a small group had been abusing the virtual comments, causing the meetings to drag on and stymie council business.

Elo-Rivera says he dropped that proposal from the rules package after receiving feedback from his constituents and other San Diego residents about the value of virtual comments. His statement also provided some insight into why he considered removing the virtual public comments in the first place.

"As a community organizer and advocate, I believe in expanding the voices heard at City Hall," says Elo-Rivera. "As Council President, I also have a responsibility to manage the docket efficiently. These responsibilities need not be mutually exclusive."



The council has allowed virtual comments for several years, first during the coronavirus pandemic, when restrictions prevented members of the public from attending meetings.

People can make virtual public comments via phone calls or internet streaming services.

During the July 24 council rules committee meeting in which this agenda item was discussed, dozens of people spoke out against it. One criticism pointed out that the council tends to meet during working hours, which allows people with more flexible schedules to attend more meetings than other members of the public.

Elo-Rivera's statement says most jurisdictions in California have moved away from allowing virtual public comments.

