Vintage car stolen in Imperial Beach, police searching for suspect

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — A vintage car was stolen in Imperial Beach, and police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Tuesday, October 21, around 2:00 a.m., in the 500 block of Calle Avenue.

Investigators say someone stole a red 1960 Chevrolet Impala with California License Plate JCL527 that was parked on the street.

The sheriff's office says a home surveillance camera captured an image of the suspect pushing the car from the location.

The suspect appears to be wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, dark pants, and white shoes.

If you saw something that night or have any other information on the identity of the suspect or the location of the victim's car, call the Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Substation at (619) 498-2400.