VIDEO: Fire at Gossip Grill in Hillcrest investigated as arson, arrest made

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue says it is investigating a fire at a popular LGBTQ+ bar in Hillcrest as an arson, and ABC 10News' cameras were there to witness the alleged suspect's arrest.

According to an SDFR spokesperson, firefighters received the call about a fire on the back patio of Gossip Grill at around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Crews arriving on the scene discovered an awning on fire in the back of the property.

Firefighters managed to put it out by 12:39 a.m., keeping the fire damage to the awning. Although no one was hurt in the fire and there was no damage to the inside of the restaurant, San Diego Police estimates the fire caused around $10,000 in damages.

The spokesperson says the Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating the fire as an arson.

Friday afternoon, an ABC 10News photojournalist witnessed what appeared to be an arrest in connection to the fire. Our photojournalist was interviewing the owner of Gossip Grill about the arson, when they received phone calls from other Hillcrest business owners alerting them that the person they were looking for was nearby.

The man the owner believed was responsible for the fire was in the area of Hillcrest's Hub shopping center, located in the 1000 block of University Ave. The security guard for Gossip Grill ran to the area to investigate, and he started chasing the man once he spotted him.

The security guard managed to get the man into a bear hug until a MAST investigator pulled up in his car to inform him he was under arrest, a 10News photojournalist witnessed firsthand.

A San Diego police officer arrived and put handcuffs on the man before putting him in the back of a patrol car.

The owner of Gossip Grill emphasized to ABC 10News this was not a hate crime. She says the man who was taken into custody used to work at a few businesses in Hillcrest, but never at her bar.

San Diego Police have identified the suspect as Ryan Habrel, 38. He was arrested for arson to a commercial structure, and use of an accelerant.