Video: Arson suspect sets two Sorrento Valley cars on fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police released surveillance video on Thursday showing a person set two vehicles on fire in a Sorrento Valley driveway last month.

Police said an unidentified man was caught on video just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 3 pouring gasoline on two vehicles in a driveway in the 10600 block of Arbor Heights Lane. The man then took a lighter and ignited the gasoline, setting off an explosion of flames on both vehicles, the footage showed.

The suspect then ran to a white, 4-door sedan that was parked on the street and drove off, heading northbound on Arbor Heights Ln. police said.

Video footage from the incident was released by SDPD:

The damage to both vehicles, a Lexus IS-300 and a Toyota Tundra, totaled about $13,000.

SDPD's Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call MAST at 619-236-6815 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.