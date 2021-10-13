Victims, suspect identified following trolley station stabbing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police have identified the man stabbed to death at a San Diego trolley station during a fight in early October.

43-year-old George Lara was stabbed on October 2 at the trolley station on the 2300 block of Palm Avenue. Lara later died on October 5 as a result of his injuries.

According to police, Lara and his wife were at the station when they became involved in an argument with the suspects.

“During the altercation, the victim was stabbed and the suspects ran southbound where they were contacted by officers,” police said.

The suspects, Jose Rangel, 20, and Norma Marquez, 19, were located a short distance away. Rangel was initially arrested for attempted murder, however, the charge has since been upgraded to murder. Marquez was arrested on unrelated charges, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

