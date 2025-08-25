Victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic accidents ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have publicly identified two men who lost their lives over the last eight days to San Diego-area traffic accidents.

The most recent of the roadway deaths took place last Tuesday, when 19- year-old Matthew Jimenez of Escondido lost control of the pickup he was driving in the 4500 block of Fairmount Avenue in the Talmadge area of San Diego, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed onto an embankment, ejecting Jimenez onto the roadside, the agency reported. An unknown amount of time later, a passer-by came upon the accident and made a 911 call to report it. Emergency crews pronounced Jimenez dead at the scene of the accident shortly after 2 p.m.

Two days earlier, Jim Frazee, 50, was killed in a hit-and-run in El Cajon, according to the medical examiner. At about 11:55 p.m. Aug. 17, Frazee was lying on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Chase Avenue when an SUV left the roadway and struck a utility pole and fire hydrant before running him over. The motorist then drove off, the county agency reported.

Frazee died before paramedics could take him to a hospital.

The medical examiner provided no community of residence for Frazee.

