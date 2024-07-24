Victim stabbed by several teenagers in National City, police say

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Police responded Tuesday night after someone was stabbed by several teenagers in National City.

According to the department, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the 2300 block of Palm Avenue.

Police said the victim was stabbed several times by five teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18. The victim is in CPR status.

Authorities added that the suspects left in a navy blue four-door vehicle.



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.