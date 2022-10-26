Victim of Encanto-area homicide identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have publicly identified a homicide victim whose decomposing body was found last weekend at a makeshift encampment in the Encanto area.

The remains of Leonard Watkins, 62, were discovered off the 400 block of 61st Street at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Due to the state of decomposition of Watkins' body, his manner of death was not immediately clear, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

"During (Watkins') autopsy, the medical examiner located traumatic injury to (his) upper torso, indicating (his) death was a homicide," the lieutenant said.

The circumstances of the victim's death remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

"The (SDPD) Homicide Unit is working to gather evidence and interview witnesses," said Campbell.

"The investigation is ongoing, and there is no suspect information to release at this time."