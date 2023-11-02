USD Athletic Director resigns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The athletic director at the University of San Diego is out. The news comes while the school's football team faces hazing allegations.

The timing is raising questions about the possible connection, but there is no indication that Bill McGillis' departure is linked to the investigation.

The University of San Diego announced the departure in a news release Wednesday but made no mention of the ongoing investigation into a hazing scandal involving the football program.

McGillis was originally hired at USD in December of 2016 and just this year won an award from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

10News reached out to McGillis via text but received no response. USD's news release included a statement from McGillis saying "Now is the right time to step away, hit reset, and embark on exciting new opportunities that are ahead."

USD Officials: Half of the football team facing disciplinary action after alleged hazing

Last week the University of San Diego was sued by freshman quarterback AJ Perez, who left that school after he says he was forced to endure humiliating hazing rituals organized by upperclassmen on the football team.

The school has declined to comment on the lawsuit, pointing to their own ongoing internal investigation that school President James Harris says has approximately half the team facing varying degrees of disciplinary action.