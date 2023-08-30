USD Officials: Half of the football team facing disciplinary action after alleged hazing

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — The USD football team’s season opener is just a few days away. They are playing Cal Poly on Saturday.

You may not see some of the players on the field because the University tells ABC 10 News, they are facing disciplinary action.

"It is the first time I am hearing about it. It is just crazy," said a USD student.

Many students were surprised to hear about half of the football team "will face varying degrees of disciplinary action. Some have received indefinite game suspensions," said a USD spokesperson.

Officials say the football coaching staff found out about the alleged hazing incident back on August 18th. It happened during pre-season activities.

"I just transferred last semester. This is a prestigious University. You don’t hear of things like this happening," said another student.

Officials say they do not believe anyone was physically harmed.

"The University has a zero-tolerance policy on hazing and takes reports of inappropriate conduct and violations of the Student Code of Conduct with the utmost seriousness," said the spokesperson.

University Officials also tell ABC 10 News they took the preliminary results of their investigation to the San Diego Police Department. They have also engaged an outside firm to start an independent review.