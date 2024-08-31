US Navy sailor shot, killed in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A US Navy Sailor was shot and killed following an altercation in East Village early Saturday morning, the US Navy has confirmed.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on August 31 in the area of 9th Avenue and F Street.

“Once there, the officer located a man on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.”

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said. The victim was described by the department as an 18-year-old Black man.

The Navy later confirmed to ABC 10News that the victim was a sailor assigned to a ship homeported in San Diego.

“The preliminary information gathered is that the victim had been involved in an altercation with a group of men inside a local nightclub several blocks away prior to the shooting. Detectives are working to determine if the two altercations are related,” San Diego Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

