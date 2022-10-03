US Coast Guard: 73-year-old woman airlifted from cruise ship off San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An elderly woman was medically evacuated from a Saphhire Princess cruise ship near San Diego after potentially experiencing appendicitis Sunday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities received a report around 11 a.m. about a 73-year-old woman who was showing appendicitis-like symptoms.

Officials say watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) Team paramedic aboard to assist.

Once on scene, the Jayhawk crew lowered the rescue swimmer to Sapphire Princess to assess the patient, and then safely hoisted the woman into the helicopter. The crew took the patient to await EMS for transfer to Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.