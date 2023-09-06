UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal University Heights hit & run from June

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it has arrested a suspect in connection to a hit and run that killed a man in University Heights in June.

Brandon Janik, a 37-year-old San Diego man, was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 3800 7th Ave. after the police investigation determined a 2022 BMW was the suspect vehicle, according to the press release. He was booked into the county jail on charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run and DUI.

The crash happened on the night of June 10 as Josh Gilliland, 47, was in the crosswalk of the three-way intersection of El Cajon Boulevard, Park Boulevard and Normal Street. According to police, as Gilliland crossed the street, a car heading east on Normal Street ran a red light and hit him.

RELATED: Loved ones remember man struck by hit-and-run driver in University Heights

The car immediately left the scene, and Gilliland was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. On June 14, Gilliland died from his injuries, the press relesase says.

SDPD says it investigation is still active. If you have any more information for officers, reach out to the department at 619-531-2000. To stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

RELATED: Vigil held to honor beloved University Heights bartender killed in hit-and-run