UPDATE: SDUSD approves elimination of 400+ jobs to address budget deficit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Unified School District Board voted Tuesday night to eliminate more than 400 positions as it navigates a $94 million budget deficit.

The jobs on the chopping block include teachers, principals and cafeteria workers. Counselors and administrators will also be affected by the layoffs.

According to the meeting agenda, the cuts include 222 education credentialed employees — like English, Science, and Spanish teachers.

The district could be sending out layoff notices as soon as next week.

ABC 10News reached out to the district multiple times on Mondaywith specific questions about these possible layoffs and never heard back. Last week, the district said they were doing everything possible to minimize the impact on families.

