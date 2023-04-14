Watch Now
Unarmed person in custody after shelter-in-place order at Balboa Navy hospital

The heavy police presence at the hospital started around 10:45 a.m.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 15:31:36-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Naval Medical Center at Balboa Park issued a shelter-in-place order Friday morning, leading to a heavy law enforcement presence as the San Diego Police Department searched for a suspect.

According to SDPD, officers received a report of a suspicious person with a gun around 10:40 a.m. Friday. As officers investigated, they determined there was no active shooter and no shots were fired. The Navy also told ABC 10News there was no active shooter.

At around 11:50 a.m., SDPD confirmed it has an unarmed person in its custody. Officers on scene said they don't expect to find a weapon on the hospital campus.

The Navy says this was an isolated incident, and it cannot confirm if the person was a patient or someone who happened to wander onto the property.

The shelter-in-place order is expected to expire soon.

Sky10 flew over the scene as law enforcement responded en masse.

