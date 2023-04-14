Unarmed person in custody after shelter-in-place order at Balboa Navy hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Naval Medical Center at Balboa Park issued a shelter-in-place order Friday morning, leading to a heavy law enforcement presence as the San Diego Police Department searched for a suspect.

According to SDPD, officers received a report of a suspicious person with a gun around 10:40 a.m. Friday. As officers investigated, they determined there was no active shooter and no shots were fired. The Navy also told ABC 10News there was no active shooter.

At around 11:50 a.m., SDPD confirmed it has an unarmed person in its custody. Officers on scene said they don't expect to find a weapon on the hospital campus.

#UPDATE Navy confirms there was no active shooter. There were reports of a “suspicious person with a gun”. That person was taken into custody, no gun was found.

Could not confirm why the person was on the property.

Shelter in place appears to be lifted now @10News https://t.co/JckOgp8jCn pic.twitter.com/JHujoj6ztd — Natalie Chuck KGTV (@NatalieChuck) April 14, 2023

The Navy says this was an isolated incident, and it cannot confirm if the person was a patient or someone who happened to wander onto the property.

The shelter-in-place order is expected to expire soon.

Sky10 flew over the scene as law enforcement responded en masse.