UCSD: Two suspects sought in BB gun shooting of person on campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — UC San Diego Police are searching for two men they say are associated with a BB gun shooting of a person on campus.

UCSD Police said the two suspects were involved in an aggravated assault that occurred on Aug. 28 at about 3:20 p.m. The suspects entered the campus from North Torrey Pines Road at Muir Lane riding black e-bikes, before continuing across campus to the intersection of Hopkins Drive and Voigt Dr. There, one suspect withdrew a light-colored BB gun and shot at least one victim multiple times, according to police.

The second suspect is associated with the first suspect but was not seen in possession of a weapon or attacking anyone.

Both suspects fled westbound across campus and were last seen on La Jolla Farms Rd.

The first suspect is described as a White male, possibly late teens to early 20s, riding a black e-bike and wearing a black helmet, goggles, a light blue jacket with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants, and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a White male, early 20s, riding a black e-bike and wearing a black helmet, goggles, black jacket, blue pants, and black shoes.