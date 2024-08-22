UCSD brings in AI robot to help future doctors practice patient interactions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — UC San Diego embraced the use of AI robots in its classrooms Thursday morning in an effort to simulate doctor-patient interactions for aspiring medical professionals.

The university is using RIA, Machani Robotics' AI-powered humanoid robot, as part of its English Language Institute at the Division of Extended Studies, the press release says. International students taking the four-week Medical English course got better practice through these more lifelike doctor-patient role-play exercises.

According to UCSD, Ria was specifically designed to mimic patients. It's programmed with multiple characters that offer their own medical scenarios and personality types. For Thursday's session, students took turns speaking to the robot as they simulated building rapport with patients.

"RIA's appearance in the English Language Institute's Medical English course marks the first robotic classroom experience on UC San Diego's campus, personifying the school's commitment to providing innovative education experiences for students," the press release states.