UC San Diego ranked among top 20 universities in the world

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The University of California San Diego ranked among the top 20 universities in the world in a newly-released U.S. News and World Report.

The school took the number 15 spot for universities in the U.S., and the 20th spot on the list of top universities globally.

UCSD also placed among the top 10 universities in the world in seven subject areas, including number one in Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Number three in Microbiology.

"This well-deserved recognition shines a light on UC San Diego’s stellar academic research performance and our global reputation for innovation and societal impact," said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla.

"Our experts and researchers consistently collaborate across disciplines both inside and outside the university to advance science, art, medicine and social science."

The list evaluated 2,000 universities on academic research and reputation with rankings based on 13 indicators such as total citations, global and regional research reputation, and international collaboration.

