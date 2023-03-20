UC San Diego Health opens Bankers Hill clinic focused on cardiovascular health

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A UC San Diego Health clinic in Bankers Hill offering cardiovascular care is now open to the public, with primary care services set for later in the year, it was announced Monday.

"This clinic will positively impact our patients living with cardiovascular disease and is located in an ideal location near downtown San Diego," said Dr. Jia Shen, a cardiologist at UCSD Health and medical director of the cardiovascular clinic.

"It gives us the opportunity to expand our clinical services and evaluate more patients in a timely fashion, while also providing world-class, patient-centered care."

The clinic is located at 2131 3rd Ave. and will offer treatment involving general cardiology, electrophysiology (heart rhythm disorders), interventional cardiology, heart failure, adult congenital heart disease, as well as onsite echocardiograms and electrocardiograms, patch monitors, blood draws and stress testing, a statement from the hospital system read.

"UC San Diego Health, the region's only academic medical center, is expanding access to our nationally ranked cardiovascular care to better serve our region," said Patty Maysent, CEO of UCSD Health.

"The opening of the Bankers Hill clinic brings the latest state-of-the-art care options closer to multiple communities in Central and South San Diego."

The cardiovascular clinic will have local art on the walls of its two floors, with each suite around 5,600 square feet. The first floor includes five exam rooms, three echocardiogram rooms, and two stress-test rooms, while the second floor has 10 exam rooms. The primary care clinic is around 5,400 square feet and will offer 12 patient exam rooms, according to the statement.

"Our health system continues to expand services and locations throughout San Diego so our patients can continue to have convenient access to our extraordinary teams for all of their healthcare needs," said Dr. Christopher Kane, CEO of UCSD Health Physician Group.

"With primary care opening in this location next, this clinic will be a one-stop shop for many San Diegans and we're so proud to be a part of their health care team."

The multidisciplinary clinic in Bankers Hill is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking and the valet will be offered to patients.