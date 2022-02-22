Watch
Uber driver shot during fight with passenger in Midway District

Posted at 3:28 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 18:28:56-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Uber driver was hospitalized Tuesday after being shot by a passenger during a fight in the Midway District, according to San Diego Police.

The department said the victim picked up a passenger on the 3100 block of Midway Drive at 2 p.m.

At some point, the driver and passenger got into a fight before the suspect “produced a gun and shot the victim in the leg,” police said.

The suspect then left the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
