Uber driver shot during fight with passenger in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Uber driver was hospitalized Tuesday after being shot by a passenger during a fight in the Midway District, according to San Diego Police.

The department said the victim picked up a passenger on the 3100 block of Midway Drive at 2 p.m.

At some point, the driver and passenger got into a fight before the suspect “produced a gun and shot the victim in the leg,” police said.

The suspect then left the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

