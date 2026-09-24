U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Marine Corps set to take over skies above San Diego this weekend

MIRAMAR (KGTV)- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Force are preparing to headline America's Air Show at MCAS Miramar this weekend, with the event carrying special significance as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary.

The air show is free and open to the public, with officials expecting thousands of attendees throughout the weekend.

ABC 10News got a sneak peek at some of the biggest performances before the crowds arrive.

The Blue Angels, the Navy's iconic flight team, showcased their rehearsals ahead of the event. Capt. Adam Bryan, commanding officer of the Blue Angels, said the performance is designed to reflect the military community.

"There's no team in the world that has more precision to fly as closer together than the Blue Angels and it's because we are trying to showcase the teamwork and professionalism that every Navy Marine Corp unit has out there. It's very special for us to represent them," Bryan said.

Achieving that level of precision requires intensive preparation. Lt. Col. Brandon Wilkins, the No. 4 slot pilot for the Blue Angels, described the team's training schedule.

"We typically only take one day a week off," Wilkins said. "We fly 15 times a week across six days for about two months straight to get ready to come out."

The Blue Angels are not the only act expected to impress crowds. The Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration features helicopters, aircraft, and ground forces working together in a single large-scale performance.

Wilkins said the combined show delivers something for everyone.

"It's big time energy, lots of gunfire and explosions and fast jets and Blue Angels at the end so you really can't go wrong here," Wilkins said.

America's Air Show runs this weekend at MCAS Miramar.

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