U.S. Coast Guard intercepts migrant boat near Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a boat that was carrying 21 migrants on Monday, 20 miles off the coast of Point Loma.

A Coast Guard press release says at around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol notified them about a 40-foot panga-style vessel headed north to the maritime boundary line and U.S. waters.

“The Coast Guard Cutter Active and the Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne were diverted to the scene,” the press release said. “Both cutters launched boarding teams and, with CBP’s assistance, successfully interdicted the vessel.”

The Coast Guard reports that all 21 people on board claimed Mexican nationality, but two were identified as Guatemalan and Salvadoran nationals.

All individuals aboard the boat were transferred to Border Patrol custody, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard told ABC 10News it has reported a 400% increase in smuggling cases along the San Diego coast since 2018, including almost 150 cases in the last three months.

On Jan. 25, a suspected smuggler boat was found capsized in Ocean Beach. Dozens of migrants were rescued from the water by lifeguards and local surfers. ABC 10News has learned that one of the people on that boat died after being caught inside when it capsized.

On Jan. 18, the Coast Guard intercepted a boat carrying 15 migrants, also off the coast of Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lifeguard Division Lt. Rick Romera says of the smuggling boats, "It happens on a weekly basis."