Coast Guard intercepts panga boat carrying 15 migrants near Point Loma coast

POINT LOMA, Calif. (KGTV) - The U.S. Coast Guard, alongside partnering agencies, intercepted a 25-foot panga boat carrying 15 people off the coast of Point Loma on Thursday, federal officials said.

Coast Guard personnel approached the panga about 25 miles off Point Loma's coast and ordered it to stop, officials said. The panga boat operator then abandoned steering, causing the vessel to drift erratically.

As a result, officials said the panga collided with the Coast Guard's boat, causing minor damage, but swiftly took control and shut off the engine.

Border patrol agents transported one individual experiencing hypothermia-like symptoms to UC San Diego Hillcrest Medical Center for evaluation.

Officials said all 15 people aboard the panga, representing nationalities such as China, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Ecuador, Vietnam and El Salvador, were safely transferred to U.S. Border Patrol custody.

No other details were made available.

