Two teenage pedestrians injured in Midway-area hit-and-run

Posted at 2:34 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 17:34:52-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A predawn hit-and-run crash on a Midway-area thoroughfare left a pair of teenage pedestrians injured Thursday -- one gravely -- and a motorist under arrest.

The two 18-year-old men were walking in the 2900 of Rosecrans Street when a northbound Kia Forte driven by a 21-year-old woman struck them shortly after 4:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Following the crash, the 21-year-old got out of her car and ran off, Officer David O'Brien said. Patrol personnel found her a few blocks away and took her into custody on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run. The suspect's name was not immediately available.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital, where one was admitted with life-threatening trauma and the other treated for minor injuries, O'Brien said.

