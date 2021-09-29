Watch
Two suspects sought in East Village carjacking, stabbing

Police are looking for two suspects who stabbed and tried to carjack a driver in the East Village early Wednesday.
Posted at 7:18 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 10:19:06-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are looking for two suspects who they believe stabbed and carjacked a driver in the East Village area early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of 440 17th Street just after midnight to a crash involving several parked cars and a pickup with two people running from the scene, San Diego Police said. Police said the crash was the result of an apparent carjacking and the driver had been stabbed multiple times.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the truck and nearby residents were being interviewed about the incident.

SDPD believes two suspects fled the scene but did not immediately have a description of the two people.

