Two suspects arrested in transient's beating death in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two suspects were arrested this week in connection with the March beating death of a transient in the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

About 6:19 a.m. on March 21, police and medics in the area of 900 Fourth Avenue found 38-year-old San Diego resident Charles Hughes on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an apparent head injury, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Officers conducted a preliminary investigation into the battery and the case was forwarded to the Neighborhood Policing Division.

On March 29, the SDPD's Homicide Unit was informed the man's condition had worsened and he died from injuries later attributed to the attack that occurred on March 21, Shebloski said. The Homicide Unit assumed responsibility of the investigation into the assault on the man that led to his death.

Over the past few weeks, homicide detectives worked with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the man and to identify any suspects. During that investigation, detectives determined the man suffered blunt force trauma to his head that ultimately caused his death.

Two suspects were identified in the case, Shebloski said. The first suspect was identified as Ashley Bonk, 28, of Chula Vista.

On Monday, about 7:45 a.m., Bonk was located in front of a business in the 1200 block of Park Boulevard by an officer from the San Diego Community College District.

Bonk was detained at that location and Homicide Detectives arrested her and booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facililty, in Santee, on suspicion of felony murder. Bonk was expected to be arraigned Thursday, according to jail records.

The second suspect was identified as a 17-year-old Guamanian girl. About 4 p.m. Wednesday, that suspect was located at 1100 C St. and taken into custody, the lieutenant said. She will be booked into San Diego County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

