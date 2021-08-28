Two men wounded in knife fight in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One man was stabbed and another man's arm was slashed during a fight early Saturday morning in the Midway District, police said.

It happened at 2:07 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Wing Street, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Three Black men were confronted by two Hispanic men, Martinez said, and a fight ensued.

"During the fight one of the Black males was cut in the forearm with a knife and another Black male was stabbed," the officer said.

Both men were treated at a hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries, Martinez said.

At one point, investigators said a suspect got into a vehicle and tried to run over the two wounded men, but he instead hit two parked vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The stabbing victims were not hit by the vehicle.

A witness reported the vehicle description and license plate to police, according to Martinez.

Officers located the vehicle and identified the possible suspects, but no arrests were made as of 9 a.m., Martinez said.

The investigation by Western Division detectives was ongoing.

