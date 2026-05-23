Two measles cases confirmed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Public health officials today confirmed two new,

unrelated cases of measles in San Diego County.

One of the cases involved public exposure, while the other did not,

according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

Both people who got sick traveled to San Diego for work.

Health officials said the infectious person, who did not have proof of measles vaccination, spent time at the following locations:

-- Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel, 333 W Harbor Drive,

downtown San Diego, on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

-- Baskin-Robbins, 791 Palm Ave., suite 103, Imperial Beach, May 20, between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

County immunization staff were working with the Marriott to identify and follow up with potentially exposed employees, and notifications were also being sent to guests who were on site during those times, according to the HHSA.

"Measles spreads very easily, even through the air, so anyone who was

at these locations during the listed times should watch for symptoms and

contact their health care provider if they start to feel sick,'' County Public

Health Officer Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan said.

People with symptoms were asked to call their healthcare provider before arriving so infection control measures can be put in place.

Measles symptoms typically appear seven to 21 days after exposure.

Early signs include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash one to four days later. People are contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears.

Health officials said the best prevention against measles is vaccination. With outbreaks reported in several states, officials urged everyone to ensure they are fully vaccinated, especially travelers. Infants between 6 and 12 months of age who travel should get one dose. Anyone over 12

months who travels should receive two doses at least four weeks apart.

Complications are more common in children younger than 5 years old and adults 20 years and older, and severe cases can be life-threatening,

officials said.

There is no medicine that cures measles, but people who develop complications may need medical care tailored to those issues.

In March, San Diego County reported one measles case in an out-of-

state visitor. No additional local cases have been reported this year.

Statewide, the California Department of Public Health has confirmed 49

measles cases so far this year.

For more information about measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, contact the County's Immunization Branch at 866-358-2966 or visit sdiz.org.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

