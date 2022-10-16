Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Two injured in solo-vehicle crash; passenger flees

san diego police lights homicide
KGTV
FILE
san diego police lights homicide
Posted at 7:02 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 10:02:38-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The driver of a reportedly stolen pickup suffered life-threatening injuries and a passenger was also injured when the vehicle hit a light pole in the Oak Park area of San Diego Saturday.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 5800 block of College Grove Drive, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

A woman was driving the charcoal gray 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when, for reasons unclear, she veered to the right, struck the south curb and collided with a light standard, Heims said.

One of the two passengers in the pickup got out after the crash and ran away, he said. A 39-year-old man riding in the truck suffered a fracture to his right knee and a dislocated left hip.

"The driver sustained an open fracture to the right ankle and internal bleeding," Heims said. "Her injuries are considered life- threatening. The vehicle she was driving was reported stolen."

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today

Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today