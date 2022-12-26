Two firefighters were injured in Pacific Beach building fire

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – Two firefighters were briefly hospitalized for minor injuries while responding to a fire at a three-story building under construction in Pacific Beach early Sunday morning.

A Lieutenant at the scene told ABC 10News that the fire started on the first floor of the building in the 1700 block of Hornblend Street around 1:00 a.m.

At 1:17 a.m., a second alarm was requested and upgraded to a third one at 1:31 a.m. SDG&E was asked to shut down a power line involved in the fire. The fire spread to a couple of palm trees on Larmont Street and Grand Avenue.

Firefighters fully put out the fire by 2:06 a.m.

The fire damaged several cars and three homes near the fire. About 115 firefighters and medic crews were called to the scene.

The San Diego Fire Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating the cause of the fire.