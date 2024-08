SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people are dead, and a third person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Point Loma Wednesday afternoon, San Diego Police say.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at Poinsettia Drive and Zola Street.

One person is in custody. At this point, it’s unclear whether there were multiple suspects.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.