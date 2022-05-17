Two dead following apparent murder-suicide near Liberty Station, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people died Monday night following an apparent murder-suicide near Liberty Station, San Diego Police confirmed.

According to Lt. Jud Campbell, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 3400 block of Lowell Street.

Police said a preliminary investigation appears to show that an 86-year-old man shot his 83-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself.

Officers rendered aid, but the pair died at the scene, according to police.

Police said they will remain at the scene for several more hours as the investigation continues.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.