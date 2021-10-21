Two charged in connection with June fatal shooting in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that left a San Diego man dead in the Linda Vista neighborhood in late June.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 21-year-old Axel Medina and 20-year-old Cynthia Webb are charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Josue Amador.

The fatal shooting happened on Thursday, June 29 in the 6900 block of Eastman Street. Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found Amador with traumatic injuries to his upper body in the patio area of a home.

Although officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures, Amador was pronounced deceased at the scene at 9:36 p.m.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned Amador and his three friends were approached by Webb and Medina who issued a gang challenge.

The gunmen allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at the Amador, striking him at least once. The men then fled the area in opposite directions in a dark 4-door sedan and a dark SUV. At the time, the suspects were only described as dark-skinned males.

On Tuesday, October 19, Medina and Webb were arrested and charged for Amador’s death.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify and locate additional suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

