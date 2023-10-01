Truck flips, crashes into car at Carl's Jr. drive thru in Kearney Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a man suffered serious injuries when a truck flipped over and crashed into a car sitting in the drive thru line at a Carl's Jr. in Kearny Mesa Saturday evening.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was driving a 1990 Toyota Tacoma southbound in the 4000 block of Kearny Mesa Road at around 6:30 p.m. Officers say the driver failed to follow the road's curve and hit a curb, launching the truck and flipping it end-over-end into the Carl's Jr. drive thru wall.

The truck also rear ended a 2001 Honda Accord sitting in the line. Police say the man driving the truck fractured his vertebrae and suffered a brain bleed. A passenger in the backseat of the Honda fractured their ribs in the crash, while the front-seat passenger had a cut to their head. Police say the driver complained about pain too.

SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating this crash. The Carl's Jr. is located at 3833 Convoy St. in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood.

If you have any information for police about this crash, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.