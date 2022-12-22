Travelers leave sunny San Diego, head to winter weather for holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even though the temperature outside reflects something different, the holiday season is underway at the San Diego International Airport.

On Wednesday, several travelers experienced delays heading to their Christmas destinations.

"You see a friendly smile and you see a frown. You see frustration too, in people's faces," said Mark Rypien, who came to San Diego from his home - Spokane, Washington - roughly one week before.

Rypien was headed to Florida to spend Christmas with his children and grandchildren.

"It's been awesome," said Rypien, referring to the sunny weather in San Diego compared to Washington, where the state is expecting below-freezing temperatures.

While Southern California is expecting a hot Christmas, the majority of the country is preparing for a winter storm.

"I'm a little concerned about the weather because of that cold front that's coming by," said Juni Rodas, traveling to see family in Atlanta, Georgia. His flight was delayed by about one hour on Wednesday.

If your flight gets canceled, experts say re-book on the airline's app, or head to the airline agents' desk while calling customer service.

The national weather service is urging people in parts of the midwest to reconsider any travel on Thursday. Many airlines offer waivers for free changes in these situations.