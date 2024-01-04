Toddler injured in Mount Hope stabbing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a stabbing in which a toddler was injured Wednesday afternoon.

According to officers, the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, at 845 Raven St. in the Mount Hope area. The toddler's brother had stabbed him with a small knife, per SDPD.

The victim is just under 2 years old, and he was awake and breathing when taken to Rady Children's Hospital. The stab wound was to the young boy's torso.

Police have not released information about the circumstances leading to the stabbing nor the age of the brother. ABC 10News is also awaiting an update on the victim's status.

