Tips sought in suspicious house fire in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities are asking the public to help them solve a suspicious fire that was set ablaze in front of the home of San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and his family in the City Heights neighborhood two weeks ago.

The family of Nathan Fletcher and his wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, were asleep when the blaze erupted about 4 a.m. Jan. 12, but they were able to escape unscathed, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Investigators believe that the fire, which caused an estimated $35,000 worth of monetary losses, was intentionally set. The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to take charge of the case.

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.